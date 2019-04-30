Namibia claim ICC World Cricket League Division 2 top spot

Namibia was crowned ICC World Cricket League Division 2 champions after a win over Oman in the final in Windhoek over the weekend.

The World Cricket League Division 2 (WCL2) tournament commenced in Windhoek on 20 April and saw Namibia host Canada, Hong Kong (China), Oman, the United States and Papua New Guinea.

The positions at the end of the tournament are as follows 1st Place – Namibia; Oman (2), PNG (3);

USA (4); Canada (5) and Hong Kong (6).

“I can not explain it, we have put such hard work in, I know it sounds like a cliche, but what we have achieved for the nation is incredibly important,” said Head Coach, Pierre de Bruyn said in a statement.

De Bruyn said the Namibia has so much talent and hopes that every young player will be part of the system in the future.

“Looking ahead to the next two years, these matches are the matches we want to play in, we want to grow and we need to go to the next level,” he said.

The player of the tournament, Namibia’s JJ Smit said, the tournament was very memorable. “Last year we were all down and out, and this year to qualify and to get ODI status is perfect,” he said.

The WCL2 competition is important as it holds important ramifications for qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.