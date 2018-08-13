Potential economic growth in Okahao encourages Bank Windhoek to open branch

By Natasha Jacha

The Governor of the Omusati Region, Erginus Endjala, earlier this week officially opened Bank Windhoek’s 55th branch in Okahao.

According to the bank, the Okahao branch was established after feasibility studies indicated the need for additional financial services to support the town since potential for economic growth was evident.

“Bank Windhoek is here because we are a catalyst for the sustainable opportunities of economic growth, for fostering financial independence and to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of ordinary individuals,” said Managing Director of Bank Windhoek, Baronice Hans.

Hans stated that the move to open the branch in Okahao was seen from the town’s significant investment made in good basic infrastructure; building of homes as well as a shopping centre which has a good representation of formal trading businesses, including supermarket chains, clothing retailers and many informal traders.

“The opportunity therefore exists for even more growth with Bank Windhoek as the financial services partner for the people of Okahao,” she added.

Bank Windhoek’s Regional Manager of the Far North, Aloysius Garoeb, thanked the community for their warm welcome in the town.

“We are here to serve the people of Okahao. Thank you for embracing Bank Windhoek and the services that we offer to you,” said Garoeb.

The newly open branch will be administered by a permanent staff complement of five appointed employees and is situated at the Chicco Building.

Caption: Bringing banking to the people: From left to right; Bank Windhoek’s Okahao Branch Administrator, Josef Kavela; Councillor of Okahao Constituency, Leonard Shikulo; Governor of Omusati Region, Hon Erginus Endjala; Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans; Major of Okahao, His Worship Immanuel Amutenya and Bank Windhoek’s Regional Manager, Far North, Aloysius Garoeb, pictured at the official opening of Bank Windhoek’s Okahao Branch.