Kapana chefs from the North set the bar high in cook off competition

By Natasha Jacha

The Northern preliminary round of the Nedbank National Kapana Cook Off which took place at the Oluno Centre in Ondangwa attracted a massive 140 entries

At the event, Chief David Thomas from the NamChefs briefed the competitors on the programme, as well as facilitated the proceedings on how each round would unfold.

Head: Marketing and Communications, Nedbank Namibia, Gernot De Klerk said the first round kicked off with the challenge to prepare salsa, the widely loved side, which accompanies and rounds off an authentic Namibian Kapana dish. The best salsa entrants progressed to the second round and were challenged to prepare their own Kapana braai.

According to De Klerk, the competition became very tough as the talented entries form the North of Namibia gave the judges a daunting task to deliver judgement, as the tastes and flavours were indeed exceptionally high in Kapana standards.

However, after the judgement round, the top five entry level finalists from the northern round who will compete in Windhoek at the finals were announced The finalists are Hileni Shipena, Martha Joshua, Vilhemina Shiwayu, Alina Gabriel and Selma Lenga.

“The chefs have showcased the utmost artistry and passion for the Kapana in your preparation. We applaud all the participants who entered and urge you to continue on your Kapana journey. To our five entry-level finalists, continue to hone your skills and refine your trade, we cannot wait to see you in action in Windhoek for the finals,” said De Klerk

Meanwhile, Pick n Pay was on site to brief participants on the importance of hygiene during the preparation and provided tips and useful information for participants to remain cognizant throughout the competition.

The other preliminary dates for the competition are as follows: Coastal: 14 July, Eastern: 21 July ,Central: 28 July, and Final (Windhoek): 4 August. The entry forms will be available at the Nedbank Namibia branches countrywide.