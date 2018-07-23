Team Namibia creates mutual access for retailers and manufacturers

Team Namibia launched the first of its series of networking events on 19 July in a bid to address one of the biggest challenges local manufacturers face; market access.

Aware of the time constraints in today’s business environment, Team Namibia arranged 35 business meetings between five retailers and seven manufacturers or producers, lasting 20 minutes each.

The networking events will be held on a quarterly basis, with the intention of providing an ever-increasing number of local businesses the chance to meet with relevant retailers, and indeed wholesalers and distributors. The networking events are free of charge to members of Team Namibia. Non-members are charged a participation fee.

The speed-networking event, provided six local manufacturers and one local producer the opportunity to introduce their products, give insight into their processes and pricing, as well as details about their production capacity with retailers.

Similarly, retailers shared their listing requirements for products and suppliers, crucial information about supply and demand and general principles that guide their procurement or buying strategy.

“As Team Namibia, our mandate is always to drive awareness of the need for Namibians to buy local and consume local. Our strategy is aligned to Namibia’s development goals as reflected in our national development plans,” said Bärbel Kirchner, the account director of Team Namibia.

Kirchner said that through regular interventions such as these they drive market access for locally manufactured products. “This happens alongside our efforts to create awareness amongst consumers and corporate buyers, as well as government, that we must shop, buy and procure local,” she added.