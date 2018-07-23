Swakopmund to host ‘Desert Rumble 3’ boxing bonanza

Local boxer, Jeremiah Nakathila will trade leather with Malawi’s Crispin Moliati for the WBO Africa Super Featherweight title on 3 August.

The 12-round duel is the headline of a boxing bonanza, titled the ‘Desert Rumble 3’, at the Dome in Swakopmund.

MTC Nestor Tobias Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy this week announced that the bonanza will be in collaboration with South African promotions firm, Kalakoda Productions and two other titles fights will also be showcased at the event.

The other fights will be the WBF Africa Middleweight fight between Jimmy Mabunji (DRC) and Lukas Ndafoluma (Nam) and the WBF Africa Junior Lightweight between Abraham Ndaendapo (Nam) and Bilindo Eseko (DRC). Both are earmarked for 12 rounds.

Nakathila, who is currently ranked 5th in the World circuit, boasts of 15 wins and 1 loss. “I am happy and honored with the fight as it presents an opportunity to show off my potential. I am ready for the fight and I can guarantee that I will display some classic boxing in the ring,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ndafoluma, said at the fight he will leave no stone unturned.“For many years now, I have been underrated and not taken seriously but come 3 August, I will prove why I am the best,” he added.

Promoter Nestor Tobias said they opted to have five fights on the night as the bouts will be televised live on national broadcaster NBC via Kwesé Sports.

Tickets for the event will cost N$350 for VIP while general access will cost N$100.