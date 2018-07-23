FNB eyes new business growth in the north – appoints new Area Business Development Manager

First National Bank recently appointed, Schalk van Wyk as their new Area Business Development Manager for the Central North Cluster.

Schalk will be responsible for assisting the team of branch managers in the central North Area in Identifying, managing and promoting new business growth.

According to the statement, Schalk is a career banker and will soon be celebrating his 17 years of banking experience in November. He holds a NMPD from the University Of Stellenbosch and a Senior Credit Diploma from Culhane Consulting, as well as various other banking diplomas obtained over the years.

“I am looking forward to the ever-changing banking environment with new technology and staying relevant to the needs of our clients,” he said.