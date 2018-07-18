Skin Care Science- Business women schooled on first impressions

Appearances count and a huge percent of lasting first impressions are depicted in an individuals’ appearance and body language, according to Businesswoman of the year, Nangula Kauluma.

The reigning Namibia Economist Business woman delivered this message at the Economist Businesswomen Club networking breakfast held on Friday, 20 July in Windhoek.

The event which hosted women from all walks of life, also had in attendance, Telecom Namibia representatives; Anita Farmer & Suzie van Dyk and Desèré Lundon-Muller, Marketing Manager at Namibia Economist.

The event was held to discuss skin care sciences and why they matters. Talking on the importance of skin care was Business Executive and Educator for Skin Rejuvenation Technologies in Namibia, Nancia van Wyk.

Explaining the processes, time and dedication it takes to remain youthfully vibrant in a pro-business environment, van Wyk said individual perception creates a sense of beauty.

Van Wyk explained and introduced Optiphi Skin Care Products to the attendees.

The product is born from the knowledge applied in the fields of producing burn wound dressings, wound ointments and temporary skin substitutes, with the understanding of inner workings of the skin.

This range of unique and highly effective skincare products are available at Namibia Beauty, a beauty shop located at Auas Valley mall.

On his part, Dr. Ernu de Villiers, a General Practitioner with special interest in Aesthetic Medicine from Namibia Aesthetics and General Medical Practice, talked more on the difference of Botox, fillers, threads and ultheraphy.

He explained how Botox is an excellent treatment that softens the look of lines, wrinkles and furrows.

De Villiers explained how highly effective Botox is in the treatment of migraines, through its muscle relaxing ability, which makes these muscles less sensitive to pain.

At the end of the event, all attendees received a 20% discount voucher on a Optiphi Skin Care peel to the value of N$130.

A lucky draw was also conducted and three attendees walked away with full facial treatment vouchers varying from between N$650 and N$750.

The Economist Businesswomen Club provides a forum for the exchange of ideas and expertise through regular planned networking, with a partnership from Telecom Namibia. It also encourages the personal development and management skills to members of the Club.

Caption: Telecom Namibia Representatives; Anita Farmer and Suzie van Wyk; Event Organiser; Lundon-Muller and Namibia Beauty Representative, Voucher Winners; Estelle Walters and Leondine Aenat; Panel: Nancia van Wyk and Dr. Ernu de Villiers and Voucher Winners; Helene Vosloo and Gesche Pinsenchaum.