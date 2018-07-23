Geinbob says Gurirab’s memory should be preserved

H.E President, Hage Geingob described the country’s late statesman, Theo-Ben Gurirab as a diplomat of hope, messenger of peace and a torchbearer of a better Namibia, during a state funeral on Saturday, at the national shrine.

Gurirab, who passed away a week ago at the age of 80, was recognised as one of the architects of Namibia’s independence.

He was the representative of the South West African People’s Organization (SWAPO) to the United Nations during negotiations for independence.

“The republic is bidding farewell to a hero, Comrade Theo-Ben. We thank him sincerely for his patriotism, audacity, intellect and hard work. It is our responsibility to preserve the memory of his life and extraordinary accomplishments,” Geingob said in a speech on Saturday.

Geingob said that it is now their responsibility to continue to build the Namibia that he and other heroes and heroines fought for, with unwavering determination.

Gurirab was the Inter-Parliamentary Union president from 2008 to 2011 and held several posts in the Namibian government: as foreign minister in 1990-2002, as prime minister in 2002-2005, and as speaker of the National Assembly in 2005-2015.