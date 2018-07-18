Song Night Junior to catch them young

By Natasha Jacha

Song Night will this year host their very first ‘Song Night Junior’ on 25 July at the Imagine Games Cafe, on Macadam Street, opposite Obeco in Ausspannplatz at 18:30 for 19:00.

Song Night which is your “Every Second Month” platform for performer, singers and instrumentalists galore, from amateurs, to song nighters of note, took strides and has now ventured in identifying young talent in the country, looking at young singers between the ages of 6 and 16.

Young performers are encouraged to take part as the event is free of charge, while the patrons supporting the young singers at the concert will pay N$40 at the door.

According to the event Founder & Director, Lize Ehlers, event is aimed at grassroots music development and on-stages experience building. “The more you perform the more aware you become of your abilities and how you can enhance your skills,” she added.