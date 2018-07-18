Inaugural Women Economic Forum to be hosted by Sun City

A global conference cultivating empowering conversations and connections among women who are passionate about social and economic development, the Women Economic Forum (WEF) will take place at the Sun City Convention Centre, in South Africa from 26 to 29 August.

The theme of the event is Women and Technology.

The event which will take place during women’s month will be hosted by Sun International in collaboration with Dr Harbeen Arora (Chairperson of WEF) and the Minister of Social development, Ms. Susan Shabangu.

The conference will host women who fiercely dedicate their professional lives to bringing about change in the business world and according to the organisers promises to be the year’s premier business event where like minded women and men will come together to empower each other, expand their business opportunities and increase their global footprint.

“The department of Social development is proud to be associated with the 1st WEF conference in South Africa. The participation of Women in the economy is essential if we are to achieve universal economic development and social justice in our communities,” said Minister Shabangu.

“I am personally passionate about overcoming barriers to women emancipation such as comparatively low investment in female health, education and SMME’s. I look forward to engaging firsthand with women who are at the forefront of changing the tide in the business world,” she added.

WEF is for pioneering women entrepreneurs and high achieving professionals, shaping the business environment globally.

According to Dr. Harbeen Arora, Global Chairperson: Women Economic Forum; “WEF events are mega enablers of peer-exchange and learning in a diverse and interdisciplinary context. The vision of WEF is to inspire every woman in business to become a master of their own destiny. WEF also welcomes men who support the cause of women’s leadership in ALL walks of life. Our vision remains philanthropic, our spirit non-profit and our mode collaborative”.

Women entrepreneurs and senior managers from sectors such as education, health, agriculture, natural resource management, and financial services are encouraged to register for the conference.

Thapelo Modise, Marketing Manager at Sun City said, “As a choice destination venue in South Africa, Sun City is the ideal location to host the very first WEF conference. The Resort offers world class conferencing facilities and accommodation and having undergone reinvestment recently, I can assure our visitors that we are well positioned to host international meetings of any size and our conference venues meet the needs of a rapidly changing industry”.

Caption: For more information and registration to attend one can go to, http://www.wef.org.in/wef-south-africa-registration-2018/. A detailed programme is available and speaker opportunities are also available.