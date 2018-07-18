Play your part in aiding the less fortunate – buy a Bank Windhoek apple

By Linda Machinga

Bank Windhoek has reached out to the public and companies to support the Cancer Apple project by buying apples and donating them to Gondwana Care Trust’s MealForTwo Project.

MealForTwo has already been providing food to needy communities for some time now. Through Gondwana’s Self Sufficiency Centre, a working farm in Stampriet that produces large portions of food consumed at their lodges, Gondwana Collection Namibia is actively supporting many feeding schemes with donations of meat and vegetables.

The intention of the MealForTwo project is to expand on Gondwana Collection’s annual food donations.

“The need for food relief in the rural regions can seem overwhelming, but with the help of the community it can be possible. By donating the apples you buy through the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple project, you can support the MealForTwo Project as well as other projects that make a difference in food insecurity in our country,” said Gondwana Collections Namibia’s Managing Director Gys Joubert.

“As connectors of positive change, Bank Windhoek aims to make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve. The MealForTwo Project is such an important project with a positive impact.

Bank Windhoek is proud to be associated with both the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project and the MealForTwo Project as both play an important role in changing the lives of those in need,” said Bank Windhoek’s Head of Corporate Investment, Sponsorships and Events, Sanet de Waal.

Caption: Supporters of the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, who wish to donate their apples towards MealForTwo, can speak to any apple representative in any Bank Windhoek branch for assistance.