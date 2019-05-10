Food Bank only open to registered beneficiaries- Ministry

The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare announced that as of 1 May, beneficiaries of the Food Bank in the Khomas Region have to be registered on the ministry’s SCOPE system to keep receiving assistance.

In an official statement issued by the ministry, all Food Bank beneficiaries and the Namibian public were informed of the intentions of the ministry bring about the changes to its food provision system. SCOPE is a system used for the registration and identification of beneficiaries when collecting food parcels, while also making provision for reporting, monitoring and evaluation.

Under the criteria, household members must be Namibian citizens in possession of national identification documents and have no permanent income or a well-established and self-sustaining business, whether big or small, except where households are led by able-bodied persons. According to the statement, beneficiaries should also not benefit from any pension or social grants, although orphans and vulnerable children are excluded.

The ministry said it might consider special cases based on household circumstances such as pensioners with large families, middle-aged and able-bodied persons with many or minor dependents and middle-aged unemployed people on permanent or chronic medication such as antiretroviral therapy, with many or minor dependents.

The ministry further stated that should some members of the public feel excluded based on the new criteria, they can submit appeals to street committees for reconsideration.