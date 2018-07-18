081EVERY1FEST VIP tickets go for N$1000 – only 200 released

If you want to get up close and personal with the current crème de la crème in Africa’s music realm, one will have to fork N$1000 for a VIP ticket to the 081EVERY taking place in August, according to Show Executive Producer, Tim Ekandjo.

The international roaster includes Davido, Runtown, Jah Prayzah, Heavy K and Busiswa and the local roaster includes a galore of Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) winners namely, Gazza, Kalux, Oteya, KP Illest, Sally Boss Madam, Adora, One Blood, PDK, Afroberries and 4×4 Too Much Power.

Ekandjo in a statement said following high public demand, for VIP tickets the festival organizers have released 200 block tickets for purchase.

“Ever- since we announced this line- up we have been inundated with request to avail a VIP ticket for purchase – as opposed to our original idea of strictly invitation. We have heard the cries – and 200 tickets will now be available for purchase at N$1000 per person,” explained Ekandjo.

The show takes place on 11 August, at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, and boast a rich collection of international and local superstars – expected to perform for an estimated crowd of 15, 000 people. Beside the VIP ticket, generals tickets cost remains N$25.

Meanwhile Coke Namibia, has come on board, with the purchase of a two donation tickets valued at N$20 000. The donation ticket is not an access ticket to the show – but simply a charity ticket – displaying your support to the cause of affordable housing.

Expressed Maguire Mulder, Marketing Manager at Coke” we are honoured to be part of this magnificent event – but more so we are thrilled to know that our support is going towards the worthy cause of supporting the less privileged and share in the feeling of open happiness.

Corporates are called upon to emulate Coke by buying donation tickets. A donation ticket cost is between N$10 and N$10,000.

The 081Every1Fest is an charity concert initiated by MTC is to celebrate 100% popula­tion coverage, with the proceeds going to the Shack Dweller’s Fed­eration of Namibia (SDFN).

Caption: Tickets are until stock last, and are available in-store at web tickets outlet in Pick n Pay or online at www.webtickets.com.na