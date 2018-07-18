Whisky connoisseurs, lovers prime for Festival set for 28 July

FNB Namibia last week launched the second Whisky Festival which will take place on Saturday, 28 July at the Windhoek Country Club.

Tickets to the festival are available at Computicket for N$180 or at the door for N$200.

This occasion will be a special event for whisky connoisseurs, and the general public – with an opportunity to sample some of the finest whiskies, including the likes of Dalmore, Glengrynth, Chivas, Glenlivet, GlenGrant, Wild Turkey, House of Walker and Glenfiddich.

Nangula Kauluma, Executive Officer: Premium Banking at FNB explained that the purpose of the event was to gather the country’s most passionate whisky lovers for a tasting experience they would normally not have access to.

“Around 40 different types of whiskey will be available, and this festival will once again attract those bold enough to enjoy this special drink. Our distillery partners are excited about reaching all whisky enthusiasts, giving them the opportunity to speak about their whiskies in a one-on-one atmosphere,” Kauluma said.

Once again visitors to the whiskey festival are encouraged to drop their business card when entering the festival to become part of the draw which will take place at 21h00 the same evening. The prize not only includes a tour of James Sedgwick Distillery in Wellington, but also two return Economy class Airfare tickets with Airlink from Windhoek to Cape Town; 2 nights’ accommodation at a bed and breakfast in Stellenbosch and airport transfers for two.