International University Rugby Sevens Championships kicks off in Swakopmund

The 8th edition of the World University Rugby Sevens Championships, kicked off on Thursday in Swakopmund and over 300 athletes will showcase their rugby sevens capabilities across 16 male and 12 female teams.

The games are being hosted by the Tertiary Institutes Sports Association of Namibia (TISAN) on behalf of International University Sports Federation (FISU), an association which develops and promotes sport at all Tertiary Institutions in Namibia focusing on creating opportunities for all students to acquire the necessary sporting skills to compete at all levels.

According to the organisors 16 countries from the following countries will take part in the games: Argentina, Botswana, Brazil, Belgium, China, Canada, Columbia, France, India, South Africa, India, Sri Lanka, Uganda and Zambia as well as hosts Namibia.

The games will also be the first World Universities Rugby Sevens Championships being hosted after Rugby’s re addition to the 2016 Rio Olympics, the organisors added.

At the last edition held in Wales in 2016, Namibia defeated Italy in the Plate final to finish with a fifth position ranking.