Tsau //Kaeb National Park to get facelift

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism officially launched the construction of staff houses, offices and park entry gates for Tsau //Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Kolmanskop Ghost Town near Luderitz. The development will include refurbishment of the historic old post office building at Luderitz as the Ministry of Environment and Tourism’s local office, construction of a new office at Aus, extension to the existing offices at Rosh Pinah and Oranjemund.

Furthermore, park entry gates will be constructed at Luderitz Peninsula, Kolmanskop, Rotkop, Garub, Aus, Obib, Sendelingsdrift and Swartkop.

This infrastructure has been funded through the Namibia National Parks Programme (Namparks) Phase IV (Euro 21.499 million), with the German Government committing a grant amount of Euro 14.499 million for the implementation of activities and Euro another 7 million by the Namibian Governement in support of the country’s development and conservation initiatives.

The new park management infrastructure to be constructed in Tsau //Khaeb (Sperrgebiet) National Park as well as the on-going construction of the Buffalo Park Management Station in Bwabwata National Park and Shuno in Mudumu National Park represent the latest phase of the Namibia National Parks Programme (or NamParks), which has been running since 2006.

The German Ambassador to Namibia handed over park management equipment to enhance the management of the park. The equipment includes a 4 x 4 truck co-financed by the German Government and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism (through the Game Product Trust Fund), park tourist information signage, water point equipment, tool boxes for water maintenance, fencing materials, biodiversity monitoring equipment, GPS, cameras and office equipment.

Caption: Ground breaking with Ambassador H.E. Christian Schlaga (German Embassy), Hon.Pohamba Shifeta (Minister of Environment and Tourism) and Hon. Petrus Jacobus van der Walt (Deputy Minister of Economic Planning in the Presidency).