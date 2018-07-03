Oyo’s ‘Salute’ gets nominated at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

By Natasha Jacha

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation Trust (OYO) received a nomination at the 6th annual Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for their movie, ‘Salute’, at an event held last week.

‘Salute’ was nominated under the category: Best Movie Southern Africa alongside ‘Decent’ by Awal Abdulfatai, ‘The Road to Sunrise’ by Shemu Joyah, ‘Jomako Black Democracy’ by Abraham Kabwe and ‘Nyasaland’ by Joyce Mhango Chavula.

According to the film producer and director Philippe Talavera, it is a great honour to be nominated alongside the award-winner film maker Joyce Mhango Chavula from Malawi, award-winner film-maker Shemu Joyah (also from Malawi, the film in selection ‘the road to sunrise’ also won the special recognition award for a narrative feature film at its American premiere at Silicon Valley African Film Festival) and renown Nigerian director Awal Abdulfatai (his film ‘descent’ was produced in South Africa)

Talavera said that the nominated Salute, will have a series of screenings in the north. The tour will commence in Ongwediva on 31 July and 1 August, Oshakati (2 August), Rundu (29 August) and Grootfontein (30 August). Additionally a screening will also take place in Windhoek at the FNCC on 15 August at 6pm.

The venues for the screenings will be announced soon and Talavera noted that parental guidance is advised and no children under the age of 16 will be admitted due to the nature of the movies as it contains, nudity, sex and strong language.