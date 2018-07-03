Select Page

Airlink’s newly acquired 74 seat Embraer to service Johannesburg-Walvis Bay route

Airlink introduced further capacity to its Johannesburg-Walvis Bay services as of 30 July, in response to market requests.

The airline said that it will introduce one of its newly acquired 74 seat Embraer 170 E-Jet to the route which will provide customers with enhanced comfort by way of 68 economy class seats with a generous seat pitch, and 6 expansive business class seats.

The E-Jet cabin layout features two plus two abreast seating, with large eye-level windows allowing in lots of natural light, and ample overhead bin space to accommodate carryon items. Every seat offers either a window or an aisle option.

“Airlink looks forward to setting a new standard for guests using its services on the route. Benefits for Airlink travelers include Voyager Miles, convenient seamless connections with SAA and its global partner flights,” a statement released by the airline on Tuesday said.

