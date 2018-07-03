Bank remains committed to putting customers first – reduces monthly fees

FNB Namibia reviewed their annual pricing which came into effect on 1 July, in line with its 2019 financial year, according to Sarel van Zyl, CEO FNB Namibia Holdings.

Van Zyl said that FNB has also undertaken a change in how free ATM withdrawals are offered to customers on the LifeStart Student Account, Gold Electronic Pricing, Premier Electronic pricing and Private Clients.

“Here I would like to mention that the LifeStart Student Account holders can now withdraw up to N$2000 for free at FNB ATMs per month, while Gold Electronic Pricing Option Account holders can withdraw up to N$3000 for free per month. Premier Electronic Pricing Option Account holders can withdraw up to N$6000 for free per month and Private Clients can withdraw up to N$9000 for free per month – all of these at FNB’s ATM’s,” van Zyl stressed.

He further noted that the bank remains committed to putting customers first by keeping several major fees unchanged, while even decreasing others and some of the changes include reduced Point of Sale Swipes, reduced FNB App payments, reduced Cellphone banking payments, no increases in FNB ATM withdrawals, no increases in Internal debit order fee and no increases in Penalty Fees.

“We are proud that we have been able to ensure that our customers can continue to save money and earn rewards using their Linked Savings Pockets as they shift their financial transactions away from branches to an ever-widening range of easy digital channels,” van Zyl added.

He added that the Bank continually offers low fees for all electronic channels to encourage self-service behaviour from customers.

“Not only is this more efficient but also more convenient. Once again I reiterate the fact that all our customers should investigate electronic options so that they can make optimal use of their hard-earned cash,” Van Zyl said.