Kunene entrepreneurs urged to approach Development Bank with viable business plans for funding

Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Jerome Mutumba, this week announced that the Bank will visit larger centres in Kunene to stimulate demand for development finance.

The visits will begin in Khorixas on 9 July, continue to Outjo and Kamanjab, both on 10 July, and end on 11 July in Opuwo.

The Bank has placed a high priority on development of affordable land and housing, as well as associated social infrastructure such as privately owned medical facilities, and schools, and so will open its doors to enquiries about projects of this nature.

Mutumba added that the Bank also sees opportunities in conservancy lodges. He explained that these lodges bring direct benefits to small communities that are not easy to reach with finance in towns.

“In addition to revenue for the communities, they also create opportunities for employment, either at lodges or for local guides. In terms of infrastructure, there is clear economic potential in improving the road infrastructure. A town or community that is reached by a good road becomes more economically viable for enterprises, and the pace of economic activity increases,” Mutumba said.

However, Mutumba stressed that in order for the Bank to fulfil its role of nurturing Kunene with finance, entrepreneurs and local authorities need to approach the Bank with viable business plans and project proposals.

Thus, the purpose of the visit to Kunene is to provide information on the Bank’s offering and requirements, so that applications have a greater possibility of success.