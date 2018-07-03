N$ 1.4 Million budgeted for 2018 Skorpion Zinc Cup

The 2018 Skorpion Zinc under 17 Cup which will be held in Grootfontein from 24 to 27 August was launched at Football House this week by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Erastus Utoni.

Khomas Regional Governor, Laura Mcloud-Katjirua at the event said the Skorpion Zinc Under 17 Cup which will include all 14 regions is the breeding ground for local football talent as demonstrated over the years.

“The most notable success of this tournament for our country was in 2016 when Namibia won the COSAFA Under17 Cup in Mauritius, barely three years after this competition came into existence. For today, the Skorpion Zinc under 17 Cup means more than just performance on the pitch,” she added.

NFA First Vice President, Frans Ngalangi stated that the sponsorship was unique, “It provides youngsters with an opportunity to accelerate their football education and will give them an opportunity to develop lifelong relationships with the game”.

Ervine Simataa, General Manager of Zinc mining giants revealed that N$ 1.4 Million would be used for the 2018 edition of the championship that would see regional under boys battle it out at Omulunga Stadium in August.

“Tournaments of this nature are very significant as sports does not only promote economic development and a healthy lifestyle, but is also catalyst for social cohesion. We know, the social ills of our communities and if this tournament can be a catalyst that can make our youngsters better citizens even if they do not become soccer starts, we know we will have achieved something”, Simataa said.

Skorpion Zinc also announced N$ 700 000 funding to women football development, following up on a commitment made by their Group CEO, Deshnee Naidoo last year that they will support the girls’ game.

“This contribution for both the under17 cup and the women football will produced stars of note and we are proud to nurture talent outside the mining sphere of Skorpion Zinc”, said Simataa.

Youth and Sports Minister Erastus Utoni commended Skorpion Zinc for their commitment to sports development in Namibia.

“As a sponsor, you understand that sporting activities have major social, political a and economic significance in a contemporary society. We fully acknowledge your past contributions in sponsorships and thank you in anticipation of your future commitments”, Utoni said.

Omulunga stadium will host the games from 24-27 August and in Group A will be Kavango East, Hardap, Otjozondjupa, Oshana and Kunene; Group B comprises of Kavango West, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Omaheke and Erongo and Group C is made up of Karas, Omusati, Khomas and Zambezi Regions. (NFA)