President Geingob condemns Zimbabwe, Ethiopia bomb attacks over weekend

The President and Deputy Chairperson of SADC, H.E Dr. Hage Geingob on Monday condemned the bomb blast that occurred in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

The incident occured at a ZANU PF rally that was being addressed by the Zimbabwean President H.E Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Recalling and lauding progress made by Zimbabwe over the past few months, Geingob called for calm, informed that political violence would not be tolerated in the SADC region, and perpetrators should be brought to justice.

“The only legitimate path towards forming a government in the African Union is by wining peaceful, free and fair elections, and such a process should be respected in Zimbabwe where elections are due on 30 July this year,” Geingob added.

Furthermore Geingob also condemned the deadly attack at which two people died at a public rally addressed by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed on 23 June in Addis Ababa. “The rule of law should prevail,” he added.

Meanwhile Geingob expressed sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones in Addis Ababa, and wished the injured in both attacks a speedy recovery.