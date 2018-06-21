Warm blankets, warm food and warm hearts help elderly through winter

John Swartz, Margy Claasen, Mathheus Muasita and Annie Cloete listened with appreciation as Odille Wellmann (middle) of Rand Merchant Bank Namibia spoke about hardships endured by the elderly, and her institution’s supportive Corporate Social Responsibility role to help charities care for the people in their charge.

Last week, RMB announced that it has availed funding to the Grace Welfare organisation to buy blankets for the elderly and the disabled in Khomasdal, Katutura and Otjuimise.

Speaking on behalf of all the people sheltered by Grace Welfare, Riana Maasdorp said “Your blessing will fill many hearts with joy and many mouths of the hungry. Thank you once again for your kind generosity.”

The donation was effected through the FNB Foundation Trust. RMB Namibia is a subsidiary of FNB Namibia Holdings Ltd.

Wellmann said that a nation’s hope is determined by how well it looks after the vulnerable, the infirm and the elderly. These people, in turn, must have the assurance that there are dedicated individuals supported by larger organisations, that will provide care and sustenance.

“RMB and FNB Namibia remains committed to the reduction of poverty, in particular aiding the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of our community. We are proud to support Grace Welfare because we know that our gesture will go to a worthy cause of creating a warmer winter for these members of the community,” she said.

The charity distributes food to about 150 households, mostly pensioners, every month.