Wildlife Resorts staff member under investigation for alleged theft

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) said that it has taken note of a video and pictures that have been circulating on social media of one of its employees being accused of theft.

The resorts said in a statement released this week that it appreciates all the evidence that was submitted which will, in turn, enable it to investigate and take appropriate action.

Zelna Hengari, NWR Managing Director, said that as a company it has integrity as one of its values.

“I would like to assure our stakeholders and guests that this incident does not at all reflect what we stand for. That is why we are acting on this matter with the urgency it deserves,” Hengari said.

“This incident should serve as a reminder to our staff members that their actions have a direct reflection on how we are observed as a company. That is why we should at all times uphold our values,” said Julia Mutumbulua, NWR Chief Human Capital Officer.