Launched e-commerce website to meet a variety of demands for sub-Saharan Africa

RS South Africa recently launched the Africa website www.RSOnline.africa geared to meet the requirements of a growing continent with demand from various industries such as manufacturing, mining, automotive, utilities, electronics, and industrial IOT.

The new RS Africa website currently services the following countries Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe with more to follow in the future.

“Customers in Africa had access to our products prior to the website, however there were long lead times and higher freight costs depending on location. With the new website customers receive their products much quicker and we can give additional markets in Africa access to our range through our e-commerce platform where they can pay via credit card,” said Brian Andrew, Managing Director of RS South Africa.

According to Andrew, there is also an improved customer experience with their French and Portuguese speaking sales agents, so that customers can comfortably engage in their language of preference.

“So much is happening in Africa – we want our engineers, makers and maintenance professionals to have access to the widest range of products and the latest technologies to achieve their goals and to develop the products and solutions of the future. The rest of the world has easy access to these goods, now so does Africa,” he added.

RS is passionate about STEM education and globally supports a number of initiatives aimed at upskilling the next generation of engineers and technicians.

Meanwhile, the company exhibited at the Manufacturing Indaba this week at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Manufacturing Indaba is the leading manufacturing event in sub-Saharan Africa where manufacturing leaders and experts explore opportunities to improve and grow their manufacturing operations. RS will be showcasing some of its Industrial IoT products used in Industry 4.0 applications as well as the latest technologies used in automation.

RS South Africa opened its doors in 1996, the flagship operation in Africa with 22 years of experience distributing products and components to engineers around the continent.

RS is globally renowned as one of the first industrial distributors to successfully transition into an e-commerce business within the B2B space and continues to win awards for innovation and supplier development.