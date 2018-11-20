Prosperity announces new lifestyle incentive scheme to replace previous fitness reward system

The Prosperity Group used its new Mountain View conference centre at San Karros Daan Viljoen as the setting for a get-together of stakeholders last week to announce expansions and additions to its range of life and medical insurance products.

Group Chief Executive, Bertus Struwig, said they turn 25 next year, a period during which they have grown from a single medical aid fund to an extensive group with holdings in insurance, property, emergency services, tourism, lifestyle, medical services and pharmaceuticals.

Struwig said for 2019, they have added specialised products for people on the go, and have introduced a rewards programme for members who commit to a healthy lifestyle. This is to replace the previous fitness incentive programme that was sunk by the Namibian Financial Services Regulatory Authority earlier this year.

In 2019 Prosperity launches medical insurance products with unique features that include cosmetic surgery, mental health treatment, no claim bonus and funeral plans, either optional or part of a Medical Insurance product at no extra cost. “A variety of these additions have been added to enhance our customer’s experience – depending on the choice of their product or service,” said Struwig.

“Accident Protector is a first line of cover insurance policy underwritten by Prosperity Life. This policy provides medical insurance cover in the event of a motor vehicle accident or injury on duty and includes emergency transportation by road or air. We know that this product offers our clients and policyholders peace of mind in a life or death situation,” he continued.

Later this week on Thursday 22 November, Prosperity will launch a panic button app for smartphones through it subsidiary, Emed Rescue 24.