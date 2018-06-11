Security forces to have access to decent and conducive working environment as regional police headquarters is inaugurated

HE. President, Hage Geingob officially inaugurated the Oshikoto Police Regional Headquarters and the Omuthiya Police Station, last week Friday.

In a statement he delivered, Geingob said the purpose of constructing these structures is to ensure that effective administration of law enforcement is available nationwide.

Although this was the first police facility to be inaugurated this year, Geingob said more is to come, among them, the new edifice of the Police National Headquarters in Windhoek, whose construction is nearing completion.

According to Geingob, the continued improvement of the police infrastructure is also geared towards ensuring that policemen and women have access to a decent and conducive working environment.

“Modern infrastructure plays a role in availing facilities that enhance job satisfaction, and this contributes to improved performance. By providing our police officers with new and improved infrastructure we are enabling them to be more efficient and effective in carrying out their duties,” he added.

The president said the headquarters will aid in relieving the burden from other police facilities within the region, by providing accommodation and care for suspected offenders and perpetrators from this area.