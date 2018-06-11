Educational camp to encourage secondary school girls to pursue a career in sciences

Namibia’s University of Science and Technology (NUST) will host the 2018 Women in Science (WiSci) Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Design, and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp from 17-29 June, in Windhoek.

The WiSci Camp will host 100 high school girls between the ages of 15 to18 from the following countries, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Swaziland.

United States Embassy in Namibia spokesperson, Eric Atkins in a statement this week said that Namibia was considered along with several other countries in Africa to host the camp and after a site visit to evaluate the Namibia University of Science and Technology as a host institution, Namibia emerged the winner.

Atkins said the camp will include a STEAM curriculum led by experts in their fields, and will be delivered by NUST faculty as well as approximately 30 representatives from Google, Intel, and NASA and Namibia will be represented by 37 girls coming from 11 different regions.

“In addition, the camp will feature leadership development activities and learning excursions within Namibia. The camp’s main objective is to encourage secondary school girls to pursue a career in STEAM fields by empowering and equipping them with skills and knowledge to succeed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the WiSci Camp is organized and fully funded by the U.S. State Department.