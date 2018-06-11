Select Page

Power outage message a hoax – NamPower

Jun 14, 2018

Power utility, NamPower in a statement on Thursday dismissed the information circulating on social media that the country would be without electricity on Friday

NamPower issued the statement after they learnt about a message that is being circulated on social media, stating that there will be no electricity throughout Namibia, on Friday 15 June, from 06:00 to 12:00.

“NamPower would hereby like to inform its customers and the Namibian nation at large that the message was not issued by the utility, and that it is a hoax. NamPower would like to assure the nation that there will be no power outage as alleged in the message,” the utility said.

According to Manager: Corporate Communications & Marketing, Tangeni Kambangula the nation should be informed that all written communication from NamPower is always on the company’s official letterhead and contains contact details of the Corporate Communication Department.

Meanwhile she said that the public should not hesitate to direct their queries to the Corporate Communication Department of NamPower, when in doubt.

