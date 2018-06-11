MTN SME Masterclass zooms in on cybersecurity

MTN SME Masterclass held an information session on cybersecurity for businesses last week at the Safari Court Hotel.

Speakers at the event agreed that there is an increased opportunity for local businesses with a computer or mobile device and a reliable internet connection to participate in the global digital economy.

According to MTN cybersecurity is an essential part of any business to protect online services and brand from risks. “Cybersecurity is not an inhibitor but rather the key to unlocking innovation and expansion helping to make the global digital economy operational and sustainable for the customers it serves,” they added

At the session, businesses were advised to have adequate levels of cybersecurity in place in order to manage risks and to ensure adequate controls are in place to effectively detect, respond and recover from a cyber attack, therefore it is important to partner and purchase serviced from local businesses who have knowledge and skills in cybersecurity.

The discussions also warned users to apply basic security practices to protect themselves and their business by not opening e-mails from unexpected senders, ensuring that they do not click on unknown links, have these checked by their IT team before doing so, to be vigilant when interacting on social media by managing security setting and not to share too much personal information

Meanwhile, statistics show that as of 31 December 2017 Namibia was reported to have 797 027 internet users by the Internet World Statistics, with the imminent provision of Long Term Evolution (LTE) by service providers such as MTN Business.