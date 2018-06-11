NGO dedicated to help people with albinism, honoured with international award

A local NGO has just received an international award for the work they do among Namibians born with albinism. This week the German Embassy announced that the Bari Bari Award, established by a former Somali Ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, has been awarded to SINASRA, the local NGO dedicated to improve the quality of life for albinos.

The award is conferred annually by the Canadian NGO, Under the Same Sun, to give recognition to organisations that have the biggest impact with albinism advocacy. SINASRA received the award this week on Wednesday, 13 June, to mark International Albinism Awareness Day.

SINASRA is a Namibian Non-governmental Organisation dedicated exclusively to help people born with the rare genetic condition that render their bodies unable to develop pigmentation naturally. As many albinos suffer from diminished eyesight, the award presentation was held at the School for the Visually impaired where a donation of telescopic reading glasses was made available to children. In addition, they received normal sunglasses, hats and sunblock lotion.

SINASRA was able to obtain the glasses through a substantial N$225,000 grant from the German Embassy under its micro-project fund.