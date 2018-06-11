Maerua Mall – the perfect place to find the perfect gift for the perfect dad

By Natasha Jacha

Maerua Mall has special displays and handmade gifts lined up for the upcoming Fathers Day celebrations which are observed by many countries on the third Sunday in June.

According to the CEO of Oryx Properties, Ben Jooste, great activities are lined up for the entire family at Maerua Mall, which will be the perfect place to find the perfect gift for the perfect dad.

Jooste in a statement said the activities include, the challenge Dad to a round of glow-in-the-dark putt-putt themed around famous cities and landmarks, from the great pyramids of Giza and the bright lights of Las Vegas to the bustling streets of New York and the tenpin bowling.

Furthermore there will be the Father’s Day Walkway Sale which will be on until 17 June.

For the moto-Dads, the top motorcycle brands will be showcasing their latest models and these includes the American modern classics from Harley-Davidson, and off the road and street bikes from Japanese manufacturer Honda.

Meanwhile, food outlets that serve Pizzas and pasta, steak and seafood are all on the menu at Panarottis, Cappello, John Dory’s and Peppercorn Grill and Steak, or you can get takeaways from Steers, Debonairs or KFC and enjoy your favourite nosh in the Food court. And for Dad’s sweet tooth there are scrumptious cakes at Dulce Café and Green Vanilla Restaurant.

Maeura Mall is easily accessible and conveniently located just outside Windhoek, with major road connections in all directions. There’s plenty of parking. The mall underwent an extensive refurbishment project in 2017, giving it a stylishly contemporary look and feel.