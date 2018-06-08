British High Commission celebrates Queen’s birthday by tackling illegal wildlife trade

The British High Commission hosted a full scale British garden party to celebrate the Queen’s 91st Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II under the them#EndWildlifeCrime this week.

Guests where entertained by Elemotho, the Mondesa Youth Opportunities choir and a dance performance by OYO in partnership with the Save The Rhino Trust (SRT).

H.E. Kate Airey, Order of the British Empire, British High Commissioner to Namibia said they decided to celebrate the Queens Birthday by tackling the Illegal Wildlife Trade (IWT) because it is important to the UK as it is to Namibia and many of their international partners.

“We see tackling the IWT as a security issue first and foremost and one that needs strong international collaboration if it is to be defeated,” she said.

She explained that it is important that all countries also adapt and change in respond to global threats, and that they now know that the gangs that traffic illegal wildlife goods are the same criminals that traffic people and smuggle drugs.

“It is for this reason that for the 4th year running, the UK will host an international conference on IWT in October where we hope that Namibia will be present and we will also continue to work with Namibia and other partners to identify ways win which the British Government and UK NGOs can provide practical help on the ground,” she added.

Leonie Dunn, Director of the Financial Intelegance Centre and Colgar Sikopo, Director of Parts at the Ministry of Environment Tourism will be travelling to Wilton Park in the UK at the end of June to help decide what actions the International Community can take and ensure that these will be an impact in Namibia.

In line with the theme Samso Uri-Khob from Save the Rhino Trust was able to present their work and the challenges they face in order to protect the rhino population in the country.