A healthy body equals a healthy mind – Namibia Dairies donates milk to schools

In commemoration of World Milk Month, celebrated in June, Namib Dairies donated a month’s supply of milk of about 3168 litres of milk valued at approximately N$48,000 to five schools.

Monte Christo and Dr. Abraham Iyambo Primary School each received 648 and 2040 litres of milk, respectively.

Namib Dairies Managing Director, Gunther Ling at the hand-over ceremony at the two schools emphasised on the company’s commitment to contributing to the health and well-being of Namibia and especially the less privileged children with fresh, hormone free milk.

“In support of our purpose, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ – Namibia Dairies is proud to handover our locally manufactured Nammilk that will supply the learners with milk for the rest of the month. This annual gesture is personally dear to my heart. Namibia Dairies is proud and passionate to make a difference in the health and well-being of these learners with this humble contribution. We encourage you to drink at least one glass of milk every day,” Ling said.

Furthermore, 480 litres of milk were handed over to the Kalkrand Primary School (KPS) and A.A. Denk Memorial School at Kalkrand, as well as the St. Patrick Primary School at Omamas respectively.

“This donation re-affirms ND’s support towards the well-being of Namibia’s future leaders and their current feeding programs. We are not only passionate about milk and the importance of it, but Namibia Dairies, and the O&L Group at large are also passionate about Namibia’s future. I want to encourage you (the learners) to work hard and take your school work seriously and pass your tests and exams, so that one day you can go to university and become leaders of our nation. At the same time,” Director: Agri-Business at Namibia Dairies’ !Aimab Superfarm, Borney Britz said while handing over the donation.

“No child can learn on an empty stomach- a healthy body equals a healthy mind. O&L is always happy and proud to enhance the lives of our country’s future generation, especially in contributing to providing a good learning environment, and relevant nutrition to keep the minds and bodies healthy. We trust this donation will go a long way in helping the learners achieve their greatest potential,” said O&L Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Coordinator, Venessa Mwiya.