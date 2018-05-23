Vocalists of struggle and social change to feature at Night Under the Stars

Two of the country’s most grounded Hip-Hop artists, known as PARADOX, will feature in next month’s edition of Night Under the Stars set for 1 June at the e Goethe-Institut Namibia. Entrance will be N$20 and refreshments are always available.

Born and raised in Windhoek, Cassidy Karon and Olavi “Toufi” Ekandjo discovered the style of rap in high-school and has since then produced several chart topping projects. Featuring on an international news network, CNN, in 2015 for their achievements clearly did not go much to their heads.

“Despite awards, all that comes with the Hip-Hop lifestyle and international recognition for what we do, we have remained grounded and are geared towards making a difference through our music,” said Cassidy.

The duo in 2012 received their first national accolade as The Best Group/Duo and has since then raked in more than eight nominations and six awards. The best of their years was 2015, when PARADOX won three Namibian Annual Music Awards for Song of the Year, Most Disciplined Artist and Most Popular Artist.

“My parents passed away when I was a child so I was raised by my grandmother and even though we often did not understand each other, she was always frank and straight to the point. I hope to maintain that through our music,” said Toufi.

Meanwhile the centre is inviting the audience to come witness the Hip-Hop artists who are not in the music business for the money, fame or girls, but for raising awareness of social issues and advocating for change.