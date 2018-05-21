Sanlam to support well performing and underfunded government schools over next three years

By Natasha Jacha

Sanlam Namibia last week at Haimbili Haufiku Senior Secondary School in the Ohangwena Region, launched the Sanlam Blue Ladder Schools project aimed at addressing urgent needs at schools identified by the company.

Through the Ministry of Education endorsed project, Sanlam committed a total of N$3 million over three years for this project with a different school in a different region to benefit each year.

For the 2018 programme, Sanlam together with the Ministry of Education selected Haimbili Haufiku Senior Secondary School as the first beneficiary of the project. Sanlam will provide N$1 million towards the 2018 project.

To successfully implement the project, Sanlam teamed up with the Eenhana Vocational Training Centre who will serve as the official project contractor for the 2018 project.

Speaking at site handover event, Sanlam Group CEO, Tertius Stears reiterated Sanlam’s commitment to education.

“As Sanlam, we remain committed to education and see ourselves as an important partner and stakeholder in education. We support the sector through our many initiatives such as our bursary scheme which has been running for more than 15 years and has seen more than 40 students being afforded the opportunity to further their studies and offering them internship and employment opportunities,” he said.

He further added that, “We take cognisance of the fact that government has limited resources and cannot fulfil its mandate alone and therefore needs concerted effort from all of us to achieve Namibia’s development goals”.

Speaking at the same event, the Ohangwena Regional Governor, Hon. Usko Hghaamwa thanked Sanlam for their contribution towards Haimbili Haufiku, the best performing school in the region saying that the contribution is much needed, welcomed and comes at the right time.

The Eenhanna Vocation training centre has already started with the renovation aspect of the project and has vowed to do an outstanding job, one which all the project stakeholders will be proud of.

The Eenhana Vocational Training centre will renovate identified classrooms, the computer lab, the science lab, school library and the water fountain.

In addition to renovating the school, Sanlam together with another project partner will also provide teacher capacity strengthening and learner capacity strengthening in Mathematics, Science and English subjects to help both the learners and teachers to perform at their fullest potential. On its part the Eenhana VTC has also pledged to donate 30 tables and chairs to the schools as part of their support to the project.

