Strand Hotel invests in economy by serving locally produced food

In the tradition of ‘every dollar spent on local produce generates twice as much income for the local economy’, Swakopmund’s Strand Hotel’s restaurants made it their aim to serve more locally produced food.

Strand Hotel Swakopmund’s Procurement Manager, Lillian Majiedt this week said quail eggs, which come from Chimati Poultry in the Erongo region, are the latest addition to the Strand Hotel Swakopmund’s endless list of locally procured goods used in its guest experience.

According to Majiedt, other local produce served at the hotel includes beef, pork, lamb and chicken from the Swakopmund Abattoir; Charlies Meat Market in Walvis Bay; Namib Poultry, and Windhoek Schlachterei.

“As far as we can, we source all of our products locally. Through our commitment to the O&L Group Purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’, we deem it of utmost importance to support local industries, which contributes to strengthening local value adding and growth of the Namibian economy,” Majiedt added.

Hangana Seafood in Walvis Bay, and local fishermen are suppliers of fish products to the hotel, while Namibia Dairies (ND) supplies all dairy needs at the hotel. Majiedt noted that most of the homemade jams in the hotel and its restaurants are produced at Farm Tutara in Outjo.

“There is no need to source all these products and services from abroad the Namibian borders, as we have them all right here in our own country. And, they are in perfect shape and of great value- enough to meet the standards of the Strand Hotel or any of the O&L Leisure portfolio members,” O&L Leisure Managing Director, Terence Makari said.

Christopher Silver and Ocean Fresh from Swakopmund is also a supplier of fresh crayfish, and other fish while Afritree Trading, also in Swakopmund is the supplier of vegetables and herb sprouts to the hotel.

Furthermore, the Strand Hotel Swakopmund sources its homemade ice-cream, ravioli and pizza bases from Twenty Two Degrees South in Swakopmund, and the herb sprouts used for garnishing are bought from Lizma. Tetelestai Mariculture in Walvis Bay supplies local oysters; Shalom in Swakopmund (a vegetable and herb supplier), and Rudi Brandt t/a Welbedacht Chickens in Swakopmund with a free range organic chicken locally produced, also supply to the Strand Hotel Swakopmund.

Local craft beer is also brewed at the Swakopmund Brewing Company (SBC) which is situated in the Brewer & Butcher Restaurant of the hotel.