Local expert picked as PSG Konsult Wealth Manager

Dual-listed financial services group, PSG Konsult at the 20th annual PSG Conference held in Sun City, South Africa last week picked Brian van Rensburg of PSG Windhoek as its Wealth Manager: Securities for 2017/2018.

This is the fourth consecutive time that van Rensburg has won this award and according to CEO of Distribution at PSG, Dan Hugo, this is a remarkable achievement considering that he is competing with South African offices as well.

“With the largest network of independent advisers in South Africa and Namibia, competition is always fierce. Winning this award is therefore a significant achievement,” added Hugo.

In 1996 van Rensburg joined Huysamer and Stals in Windhoek as an equity analyst and economist. After qualifying as a member of the Namibian Stock Exchange and the South African Institute of Stockbrokers, he moved into stockbroking and portfolio management.

Van Rensburg, who is Windhoek High School graduate, obtained a BComm in Money and Banking and a BComm Hons in the same field from the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein.

The PSG Windhoek office was established in 2001 after a buyout by Namibian management and the South African PSG. As at end February 2018, the total number of advisers within the PSG network stood at 784, located in 211 offices.

Meanwhile, the award was based following the criteria of; quality and professionalism, the level of education and skills of staff, practice management and compliance, embracing the PSG strategy, and profitability, in terms of growth revenue as well as in assets and premiums under administration and/or management.

“While income does play a role in the award selection criteria, the extent to which advisers embrace our trusted PSG processes and live our values are key considerations when it comes to deciding who takes home the top honours, We therefore see the awards as integral to encouraging a culture of client-centrality and excellence throughout our business,” added Hugo.

Caption: Brian van Rensburg (right) of local stockbrokers PSG Namibia is pictured here when receiving his accolade from the Chief Executive of PSG Konsult in South Africa, Francois Gouws at their annual PSG conference at Sun City last year.