Wernhil Park set to compete with regional malls – phase 4 completion by 2019

Wernhil Park is set to grow and offer approximately 55,000m2 of prime retail, allowing it to compete head-on with other regional malls located in Windhoek’s ever expanding retail landscape, according to the Managing Director of Broll Namibia, Marco Wenk.

Wenk said Wernhil Park Phase 4 which will cost over N$450 million will be constructed in two sections with the first section scheduled to commence trade by 1 June. Phase 4 is expected to be fully completed by June 2019.

Ohlthaver & List, through Broll Namibia has so far spent at least N$160 million on the construction of Wernhil Park Phase 4, and according to Wenk, Section 1 will host at least 9 new shops including: Dis-Chem; Soda Bloc; Exact; Due South; Markham; Sportscene; Donna; Fabiani, and @Home.

“We are extremely happy with the progress of the entire development and thank all crucial stakeholders as well as the development team for their efforts and perseverance in getting us to this point. We are excited to present our valued shoppers and tenants with the first section of Phase 4 when trade commences on the 1st of June 2018. Our tenants and shoppers’ continued support and patience during the construction period is sincerely appreciated, and we can assure you that the unfortunate inconvenience that comes with a development of this magnitude will be worth it in the end,” Wenk said.

The first section of the new phase involved the conversion of the upper parking deck located on the southern side of Wernhil Park, into prime retail shops.

According to Broll Namibia Public Relations & Marketing Manager, Sylvia Rusch, section two will entail the bulk of the development (consisting of retail, parking and an additional taxi rank facility) on the site where Cashbuild and Fruit & Veg used to be, as well as the bridge link currently under construction over Fidel Castro Street, connecting Sections 1 and 2.

“The extension to Wernhil Park will enhance the overall shopping experience on offer by not only providing more space, thus reducing congestion within the mall, but it will further ensure that the Centre’s variety and choice from a retailer mix perspective, and convenience in terms of parking, will be significantly improved for the CBD shopper. In addition to this, a second taxi rank (public transport facility), a fully-fledged medical facility and overall easier pedestrian access into the mall from particularly the southern part of the Centre will add to the convenience factor of the future Wernhil Park,” Rush said.

Mayor of the City of Windhoek, Muesee Kazapua, during the walk-through of section 1 expressed his appreciation for the investment into the Central Business District (CBD).

“I am impressed with what I see and have to commend the project team and Broll Namibia for meeting the initial development timeline. This is certainly a great contribution to the initiatives supported by the City of Windhoek to further improve and add to Windhoek’s CBD, which has over the years been impacted by decentralization,” Kazapua said.

Caption: Since it first opened its doors 28 years ago, Wernhil Park has seen several stages of growth and development. Section 1 will host at least 9 new shops with N$160 million so far spent on the construction of Wernhil Park Phase 4.