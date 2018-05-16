App to simplify home renovations and maintenance launched by Rugby Captain

The 2018 Rugby Captain and previous player for both the Cell C Sharks and Vodacom Bulls, and now playing for the UK Harlequins, Renaldo Bothma recently launched an an App, dubbed ‘HomeFixer’ – to help fix any household related issues at the push of a button.

HomeFixer is a free mobile App that puts users in touch with tradesmen, service providers and companies involved in the home improvement industry.

With the aim to take the pain out of household renovations and maintenance, the App is simple to use and assists users in finding rated service providers using its location functionality, while also providing the capability to obtain quotes from multiple companies.

Free to download from the App store in both Android and IOS, HomeFixer also boasts an emergency function, giving access to service providers who offer 24-hour assistance.

Bothma, founder and managing director, said that HomeFixer is a year in the making and he is excited about the final product.

“We are very proud of the App and believe in its power to assist anyone needing a recommended service provider for home improvements. There are several features we have included within the App to not only assist the user, but also make using it an easy, pleasant and successful experience,” he said.

Aside from a clean and easy user design, HomeFixer boasts keyword searches, location services, listing details, click actions and quote request options.

“We have worked hard to provide users with a comprehensive service for all household maintenance and renovations,” he added.

Also included in the App is a handy rating and review system. Bothma said that once a customer has downloaded and used the App, they are able to rate and review the service they received. “This helps HomeFixer to ensure it only uses reputable and skilled service providers and will also assist in building trust with customers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bothma encouraged not only users, but also service providers to utilise the App and grow a community of home improvement specialists and users.