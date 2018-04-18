Hilton employee bags the CEO Light and Warmth Award

Recreational Attendant at Hilton Windhoek, Lucas Haiputa, was one of the winners of the recently held Hilton CEO Light and Warmth Awards.

Recipients of this Award are nominated by heir fellow colleagues for demonstrating the Hilton values at work and beyond and finalist were selected by a committee of representative from across the company world wide and just 12 winners were chosen by Hilton’s President and CEO, Christoper J. Nassetta.

Haiputa received the Award because he went beyond expectations and embodied Hilton’s Purpose, Vision, Mission and Values by playing a vital part in the development of the youth in his community by establishing a preschool aftercare from the ground up without any external financial support. This took him approximately eight months to build from the ground up and provides a safe space for children of the community to learn and grow.

The project started when Haiputa realised the need for the children’s protection and safety especially in an area where violence is widespread and the community Is living in very poor conditions. These children normally spend their time in the streets without food until their parents return from their jobs, exposing them to violence, drugs and abuse and in total Servern Kindergarten hosts 25 children on a daily basis.

“It is an extreme privilege to be recognized with this award, I believe each one of us can make a positive difference in children’s lives by contributing to our communities, therefore by providing parents peach of mind in knowing that their children have a safe and sound place during the day is very important for me,” said Haiputa.

This award is the highest honour the company offers and is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate exceptional team members and franchisee employees who embody the company’s vision and mission as well as its values of Hospitality, Integrity, Leadership, Teamwork, Ownership and Now.