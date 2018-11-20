Capricorn Group partners with Stellenbosch Business School to equip management

By Natasha Jacha.

Bank Windhoek’s holding company, Capricorn Group, in partnership with the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB), recently launched its seven month Management Development Programme (MDP)

The aim of the programme is to equip leaders with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate the complexity within competitive business and social environments.

The programme which brought together the middle management bands from all Capricorn Group Entities from Namibia, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia, is an accelerated high intensity training programme classified as medium-term offering reserved for middle management employees within the Group.

According to the group, custom-designed programme for Capricorn will be offered in block mode comprising three study schools.

Upon completion of each block, participants will have the opportunity to apply skills gained aimed at reinforcing learning beyond the classroom.

Capricorn Group sees this as an initiative to develop a community of leaders within the organization who will extend what they have learnt to those whom they lead.

Meanwhile, the attendees will be exposed to the following topics: Essentials of Managerial Finance, Optimising the Value Chain and Marketing and Customer Service Management.

Caption: Seated from left to right, Bank Windhoek’s Manager of People Development, Fillimon Ngairo; Bank Windhoek’s Chief Operating Officer, Franco Pretorius; Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services, Chris Matthee; Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans; Bank Windhoek’s’ Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack; Capricorn Capital’s Managing Director, Mark Durr; Capricorn Group’s Executive Officer of Human Capital and Citizenship, Stephanie Viljoen and Bank Windhoek’s Head of Risk Management, André Smit with the rest of the management staff members who attended the MDP training.