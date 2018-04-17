Ford Mustang outsells all other Sport Coupés worldwide

The rear end of the powerful Ford Mustang GT is about the only part of this stunning car that other drivers will ever see, unless it is parked, which obviously is not the reason why it was created fifty years ago. This is a sports car made for exhilarating driving.

The Ford mother company in the USA announced this week the new 2018 Mustang has just entered the worldwide market in 146 countries. During 2017, Ford sold almost 126,000 Mustangs s in these countries, including a few in Namibia. This puts the Mustang at the top of the popularity lists for so-called sport coupés, defined as a two-door, two-seater hard top or convertible.

As part of its overall appeal as a performance, yet classy transport, Ford said sales to female driver have grown by about 10% over a five-year period. The Mustang is designed, build and assembled in Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan in the United States. Roughly one third of all Mustangs are exported from the USA for the international market.

2017 was the third year in a row where the Mustang topped the sales charts, according to IHS Markit registration data for 146 markets where it is distributed through the existing Ford marketing channels.

“Demand for the Mustang continues to be very strong, especially overseas, where until recently people couldn’t get their hands on one,” said Erich Merkle, Ford sales analyst. “Even more encouraging is that the updated 2018 Mustang is just now getting rolled out to export markets.”

Demand is particularly strong in China where Mustang was the best-selling sport coupé last year with 7125 new registrations.

The most popular configuration worldwide is the Mustang GT with the trusted Ford 5.0-litre V8 engine.

From 2015 to the end of last year, 418,000 Mustangs were sold around the world.