Want to get rid of your old Landie – put it up as the main prize in a raffle

Any Land Rover that can make it to Uis for the Heroes Day long weekend is welcome to take its owner to the Land Rover Festival, organised by Land Rover Owners Namibia.

The group said this week, the get-together promises much action and fun-filled competitions, in and out of the vehicle, an activity all Land Rover owners are very familiar with.

Land Rover Owners Namibia said that the aim is to gather as many Land Rovers as possible, trying for a Guinness World Record Off-road Convoy entry.

“The festival is about the passion for the Land Rover vehicle; from the oldest to the youngest Land Rover model. We are calling on all Land Rover owners to bring their beloved vehicles to join this awesome weekend,” stated the organisers adding that those families with more than one Landie should get a family member to drive the other car to raise the numbers for the shot at the Guinness Book entry.

The weekend programme is jam packed including such items as the Gold Rush and Land Rover Pirates, on and in the enormous 12x25m pool at Brandberg Rest Camp, a Land Rover Drag race, an Expertise Obstacle Drive, getting to know Uis by following the riddles for a Treasure Hunt in and around town, demonstrating cooking skills with a Cook-Off competition and finally, old fashioned bragging with the coolest, the latest, and the most expensive.

“Test your Land Rover knowledge with Trivia Night and see how fast you can change a tyre or set up a tent. These are only a few of the very exciting competitions over the weekend. There will be lots of fun for the whole family, including an obstacle challenge where lady drivers get extra points and can win great prizes,” stated Land Rover Owners Namibia.

Food-wise, the Landie owners will not be neglected. A large variety of ready-made dishes will be available as well as braai packs for the do-it-yourselvers.

On the branding side, those that are unsure about the true identity of their vehicles can buy a range of memorabilia, 4×4 accessories, caps, T-shirts, crafts and camping gear, all emblazoned with the Best Four by Four by Far insignia.

And finally, the weekend’s grand prize is a Land Rover Series II, 109 Station Wagon that can be won in a special raffle, the proceeds of which go to conservation of the elephants and lions in Kunene and Erongo.

The Land Rover Festival is scheduled for 24 to 27 August 2018. Registration can be done at www.namibialandroverfestival.com .