Afrox launches Leadership Academy for Grade 10 learners

Afrox Namibia this week launched the Afrox Leadership Academy – a leadership mentoring programme for secondary school learners. This programme which will kick off as a pilot project and will only host 16 Grade 10 learners chosen from public schools and will run over a six-month period.

The programme will cover a one-week leadership training camp, followed by active engagement in community projects for which they will receive mentorship and assistance to help them operationalize their individual projects.

For 2018, the target schools for the Academy are the top 3 three academically performing, public schools in the Khomas Region namely; Delta Secondary School, Eldorado Secondary School and Hage Geingob Secondary School.

The Academy will select students who achieved at least a 60% grade average for the previous academic year. In addition, these learners should be involved in extra-mural activities, be proficient in English, commit to working on a community project and are recommended by their teachers.

Furthermore, the Africa Leadership Institute will facilitate the programme at Rock Lodge, just outside Okahandja. The training will cover a range of topics such as career guidance, performance and results, service delivery, basic etiquette, project management and many more. The curriculum has been structured to inspire and encourage the learners to work not merely for a pass mark at the end of the academic year, but also to advance themselves and contribute to the welfare of their communities.

Eckhardt Vorster, the Managing Director of Afrox Namibia said that to this end, the academy will focus on skills development through training, exposure to new learning environments and empowerment through mentorship, as an avenue to address the social challenges that the youth faces.

“This is a groundbreaking occasion for Afrox Namibia, and as a reflection of our commitment and belief in this programme, Afrox Namibia will cover all the costs involved in the execution of this programme. We are confident that the programme will in the long accelerate the emergence of well-trained, responsible citizens who will not wait for government interventions but will employ their skills to the benefit of their communities and the country at large,” said Vorster.

The launch was attended by School Principals from the respective schools of the pilot programme, the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Culture, Charles Kabajani.

Kabajani, on his behalf said the ministry is pleased with the concept of developing leadership skills in learners and approved the proposal, adding that the education ministry fully endorses the Afrox Leadership Academy.

“The ministry of education experiences many challenges that require doubling of efforts, innovative thinking and bold leadership to get the job done. Against this background, allow me to extend my sincere appreciation and gratitude to stakeholders, such as Afrox, who understand our challenges and who are willing to make significant contributions. The ministry of education, arts and culture relies on the complementary roles played by institutions both public and private,” Kabajani stressed.

Caption: (from l.t.r.): Salwa Khedr, Principal of Eldorado Secondary School in Khomasdal; Joe Sasa, Principal of Hage Geingob Secondary School, Charles Kabajani, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Eckhardt Vorster, Managing Director of Afrox Namibia and Angelika Jacobi, Principal of Delta Secondary School.