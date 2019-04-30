Old Mutual affords internship opportunities to 13 students

Old Mutual Namibia recently enrolled 13 students pursuing a wide range of careers in accounting, finance, marketing, economics, business administration, human resources and IT into its Internship and Graduate Accelerated Programme.

The programme gives eligible students an opportunity to gain professional experience and career guidance in a highly specialised environment.

The programme further enables university students to apply theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. By engaging proactively with local universities.

The students are; Selma Shuuteni (Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Company-OMSIC), Elisa Matheus (Old Mutual Finance-OMFIN), Utondisa Kaukuata (OMSIC), Marcelle Beukes (Old Mutual Investment Group – OMIGNAM), Martha Mashina (OMSIC), Ndatala Angula (Marketing – Communications), Leena Amakali (OMIGNAM), Hevelina Erasmus (Human Capital – Personal Financial Advise – PFA), Aletha Haufiku (Executive, Human Capital), Cecilie Ugelwi (OMSIC), Hilde Gotilieb (OMFIN), Hilma Vilho, (Human Capital Consultant) and Christopher Freygang (Marketing- Social Responsibility).

“Work integrated learning is a valuable platform for Old Mutual to build capacity in a highly competitive industry. Since 2015, 63 students from local and international universities have benefited from work integrated learning at the company. Currently 38% of Old Mutual’s permanent employees are below the age of 30 and 58% are women,” Shekutaamba Nepembe Communications Practitioner at the company said.