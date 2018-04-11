Select Page

Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

Posted by | Apr 11, 2018 |

Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

In support of the development, empowerment and recognition of women in all sectors of society, Standard Bank Namibia has committed itself to contribute financially to the Namibian Women of Excellence project through the Miss Namibia Pageant.

Public Relations and Cooperate Communications Manager, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said Standard Bank is supporting Women of Excellence raise awareness of the important role women play in local communities.

According to Gaomas-Guchu Standard Bank’s main involvement with the Miss Namibia Pageant resolves around its sponsorship of the Namibia Women of Excellence initiative.

These women have selflessly dedicated their lives to the betterment of others, often without recognition or much needed support. We are therefore calling on all Namibians to help us honour these women by nominating a Women of Excellence in their communities for this year,” added Standard Bank’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

She said through the years the bank has managed to help some of the exceptional winners with much needed financial support, which they in turn use for the benefit of the communities.

We would like to help more people and extend our reach further than before so we are urging every Namibian to actively look for and nominate a Women of Excellence form their community,” she added.

Caption:  Standard Bank’s Head of CSI, Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

 

 

About The Author

Intern

Related Posts

Telecom Namibia honours Namibian Businesswoman of the Year

Telecom Namibia honours Namibian Businesswoman of the Year

22 November 2017

Katuka Mentorship programme essential in nurturing young business women – 2018 programme kicks off

Katuka Mentorship programme essential in nurturing young business women – 2018 programme kicks off

9 February 2018

Businesswoman of the Year attend Global Summit of Women in Poland

Businesswoman of the Year attend Global Summit of Women in Poland

17 June 2016

Above all, it’s a Jaguar !

Above all, it’s a Jaguar !

29 November 2017