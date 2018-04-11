Blue bank seeks new Women of Excellence who have excelled at community level

In support of the development, empowerment and recognition of women in all sectors of society, Standard Bank Namibia has committed itself to contribute financially to the Namibian Women of Excellence project through the Miss Namibia Pageant.

Public Relations and Cooperate Communications Manager, Surihe Gaomas-Guchu said Standard Bank is supporting Women of Excellence raise awareness of the important role women play in local communities.

According to Gaomas-Guchu Standard Bank’s main involvement with the Miss Namibia Pageant resolves around its sponsorship of the Namibia Women of Excellence initiative.

“These women have selflessly dedicated their lives to the betterment of others, often without recognition or much needed support. We are therefore calling on all Namibians to help us honour these women by nominating a Women of Excellence in their communities for this year,” added Standard Bank’s Head of Corporate Social Investment, Sigrid Tjijorokisa.

She said through the years the bank has managed to help some of the exceptional winners with much needed financial support, which they in turn use for the benefit of the communities.

“We would like to help more people and extend our reach further than before so we are urging every Namibian to actively look for and nominate a Women of Excellence form their community,” she added.

Caption: Standard Bank’s Head of CSI, Sigrid Tjijorokisa.