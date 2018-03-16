Select Page

Man plummets to death during routine maintenance work on roof top

Posted by | Mar 19, 2018 |

The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) announced that a fatal accident has taken the life of a young man at the water utility’s head office in Windhoek on Monday.

According to NamWater the accident, which occurred on Monday morning, happened when the young man whose company is contracted by NamWater to carry out routine maintenance of the building, fell through the roof top, which he was busy water proofing.

In a statement NamWater regrets the accident and wished to extend its condolences to the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the water utility said that the Namibian Police is investigating the matter and any further queries should be directed to them.

About The Author

Intern

