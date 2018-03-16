Namibia to host peace lecture geared to make Africa gun free

The Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM) will be host the Namibian leg of the 2nd Annual Commemoration of the Proclamation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) on 14 March.

The theme for this year is ‘Advancing the Legal Framework for a Conflict-free Africa’.

The organisers have confirmed that this will be the first time that the Peace Lecture where all sectors of society will gather to discuss the promotion, adoption and implementation of the DPCW which is geared to advance a gun free Africa, the cessation of war and a culture of peace.

NIPAM stated that this will will gather peace messenger who have taken up the mantle of peace and worked actively together with the Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) to promote the implementation of the DPCW.

“Members of the Judiciary, Representatives from the Legislature and Parliament, Civil Society Peace Ambassadors, Women and Youth Leaders and Media Representative will join hands and catalyst for the development of a culture of peace in the country,” they added.

The Peace Lecture will be hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) in collaborating with the International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) and the International Women’s Peace Group (IWPG).