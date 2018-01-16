NAMAs receive record entries for 2018 awards

The Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs) 2018 received a record entry of 978, the most since its inception.

Ms Umbi Karuaihe-Upi, Chief Commercial Officer at NBC this week said unfortunately 282 entries were disqualified.

According to her the most common reasons for disqualifications was either duplicate entries, no physical material delivered, song is a single and not part of the entered album, release date is outside the qualifying period, too many genre categories entered or the album is less than 30 minutes in length.

“All approved entries will now be sent to the judges who will immediately commence the judging phase 1 and 2,” she explained.

Tim Ekanjo, Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer elaborated that the NAMAs will be held on 28 April and the possible towns to host the awards are Windhoek, Swakopmund and Walvis Bay and announcements will be made before the end of January.

“The scheduling and creative planning in is in process but the date is not set at this stage because it depends on the concurrent process,” he said.

The judges for this year’s awards are: Lischen Khachas, a DJ, radio personality and MC and has been part of the Namibian music industry for mare than 12 years; Che Ulenga who is also a DJ and MC at a string of Namibia’s most sophisticated events and she has been in the industry since 2006; Freddy Taylor who is also know as the prince of soul and he became the first Namibian artist to sign with an international recoding company; Axali Doeseb who is the composer of the Namibian National Anthem and a full orchester and choir conductor; Sammy Forson, Ghanaian Award winning broadcaster and has over 14 years on airs experience and is also a business manager for BET and MTV; Somoina Kimojino who is a programmes Director at the number 1 radio network in Kenya; Sammy Thuo who has been in marketing, digital, advertising and media industries for over 21 years in Kenya; Chali Bravo from Zambia who is one of the leading music entertainment executives in the country today and Olufunke Adebonojo who is an accomplished music, entertainment, communications and marketing executive who has been in the industry for more than 20 years.